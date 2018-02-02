

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Cobham plc (COB.L) announced a conditional agreement to divest its AvComm and Wireless test and measurement businesses to Viavi Solutions Inc. for an all-cash consideration of $455 million, payable on completion. Cobham's AvComm business is based in Wichita, Kansas and provides synthetic test, monitoring and control solutions for radio and avionics test, with the Stevenage, UK based Wireless business providing advanced validation tools for mobile and IP networks. Cobham's distributed antenna systems business, based in Chesham, UK is not part of the transaction.



The Board intends to use the net divestment proceeds to strengthen the balance sheet and, coupled with existing cash, to pay down approximately 440 million pounds of debt. The transaction will be slightly dilutive to the Group's underlying operating profit margin.



David Lockwood, Cobham CEO, said: 'This is a good deal for Cobham shareholders, as we can now focus on delivering value-add technology and capabilities to our defence, aerospace and space customers, supported by a more resilient balance sheet.'



