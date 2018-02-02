

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial Group (PFG.L) said Friday that it appointed Malcolm Le May as Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. The company also announced a number of senior appointments.



The company also noted that since the trading statement on the 16th January 2018, Home Credit continues to make good operational progress, and discussions continue with the FCA in relation to the Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn investigations.



Chris Sweeney, MD Vanquis Bank, will continue to focus on leadership of Vanquis Bank and the successful resolution of ROP; once this has been achieved the Board intends to appoint him as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer in addition to his Vanquis Bank role.



The company announced the permanent appointment of Chris Gillespie, MD Consumer Credit Division, who will continue to focus on its continued successful turn around.



It also announced the appointment of Steve Grigg, as interim Group Chief Information & Technology Officer, to define the group's long-term IT architecture.



The company said its board has instigated a process to appoint a new external Chairman as well as two additional non-executive directors as soon as practicable,



The company announced the appointment of Stuart Sinclair as Interim Chairman, with Stuart moving to this role from that of Senior Independent Director, and the appointment of Andrea Blance, as the new Senior Independent Director.



