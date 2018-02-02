

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc. (VED.L) reported that its third-quarter EBITDA was US$1.068 billion, up 21% year-over-year, driven by higher volumes and commodity prices, partially offset by input commodity inflation.



Total group revenue increased to $4.06 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Resources plc, said, '. We are looking forward to a strong Q4 which will enable us to end the year with healthy cash generation. With the continued strength in the commodity markets, combined with Vedanta's attractive commodity mix and exposure to Indian growth, we will deliver superior shareholder returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet.'



