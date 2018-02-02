London stocks were set to nudge lower at the open on Friday as investors eyed a key reading on the UK construction sector and the release of the US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open five points lower at 7,485. The UK construction purchasing managers' index is at 0930 GMT, while the non-farm payrolls report is at 1330 GMT, along with the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings. The Michigan consumer sentiment index is at 1500 GMT. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...