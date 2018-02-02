Cobham has entered a conditional agreement to divest its AvComm and Wireless test and measurement businesses to Viavi Solutions Inc. for $455m in cash (around £325m). The deal is subject to US Hart-Scott-Rodino anti-trust clearance and other customary conditions, with completion expected in the first half of this year. Based in Kansas, the AvComm business provides synthetic test, monitoring and control solutions for radio and avionics test, while the UK-based Wireless business provides ...

