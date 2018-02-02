Telecoms-to-television outfit BT reported worse-than-expected third quarter revenues and adjusted profits as investment on mobile devices, higher business rates and pension costs all took a toll. Adjusted revenue fell 2% to £5.9bn and adjusted earnings were 2% lower to £1.8bn against expectations of a 0.6% decline in to £6,068m, 1.7% to £1,838m. The company said its triennial valuation of the BT pension scheme was proceeding and "constructive discussions continue with thet rustee. "We ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...