Toyota City, Japan, Feb 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - When it comes to global environmental leadership, the number of vehicles that customers buy around the world have a greater impact than the number of concept cars launched at motor shows. Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it reached a major milestone in annual sales of electrified powertrains in 2017 with over 1.52 million sold worldwide. The figure was an increase of eight percent over the prior record set in 2016, marking back-to-back years of growth and accomplishing one of Toyota's Environmental Challenge 2050 targets, selling more than 1.5 million electrified vehicles in a single year, three years in advance of the original target set for 2020. Additionally, cumulative sales of electrified vehicles now exceed 11.47 million, which represents a reduction of more than 90 million tons of CO2 compared to sales of equivalent conventional vehicles."In just over 20 years, we have seen electrified new vehicle sales increase from under 500 sales to more than 1.5 million sales," said Shigeki Terashi, executive vice president, Toyota Motor Corporation. "This is a testament from our customers to the quality, durability and reliability of our electrified powertrains, and, thanks to them, has led us to establish a solid and sustainable foundation for mass producing a more diverse portfolio of electrified vehicles across our range moving forward."Since the introduction of its first commercially available electrified powertrain on the Prius in Japan in 1997, Toyota has worked at improving the technology as the basis for its electrification efforts, having launched first mass-produced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, the Mirai, in 2014, the fourth generation of the Prius in 2016, and the second-generation Prius Plug-In Electric Vehicle in 2017. The company will continue the development and diversification of electrified vehicles as it now turns its sights to include the mass production of battery electric vehicles from 2020, starting in China and India, followed by Japan, the United States and Europe. Toyota also aims to further expand sales of hybrid electric vehicles in emerging markets to further contribute to lowering CO2 from new vehicles sales worldwide.The efforts to improve and increase the diversity of electrified power train options is tied directly to Toyota's 'Environmental Challenge 2050', wherein the company aims to achieve annual electrified vehicle sales of 5.5 million units by 2030, as announced in December 2017. To achieve its goal, Toyota unveiled plans to have 10 BEV models available worldwide by the early 2020s, and from around 2025, the company aims to have an electrified version available for all vehicle models across its global lineup.ReferenceEnvironmental Challenge 2050 (announced in October 2015)New Vehicles Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge:Reducing global average new-vehicle CO2 emissions by 90 percent by 2050 (compared to Toyota's 2010 global average)- Achieving annual global sales of over 30,000 fuel cell vehicles around or after 2020. In Japan, selling at least 1,000 fuel cell vehicles per month (well in excess of 10,000 per year)- Beginning sales of fuel cell buses in small numbers by early 2017, focusing on Tokyo; preparing to sell over 100 fuel cell buses ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020- Achieving sales of 1.5 million hybrids annually and 15 million hybrids cumulatively by 2020- Reducing average CO2 emissions from new vehicles by more than 22 percent by 2020 (compared to Toyota's 2010 global average)About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.