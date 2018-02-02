Kimble Applications Moves to Prestige New Office in Central London

New space triples in size to accommodate company growth

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimble Applications has moved to prestige new offices in Central London to meet growing demand for its professional services automation software.

Founded in London, Kimble is one of the UK's highest-performing technology companies, ranking on both the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for Europe Asia and the Middle East and for the first time on the Hiscox Tech Track 100 list in the UK last year.

In January, Kimble was recognised as a global leader in the field of Professional Services Automation and ranked highest for customer satisfaction on the crowd review site G2 Crowd.

Kimble has been expanding internationally and now does more than half of its new business in North America, where it has offices in Boston and Park City. It is closely linked with the US-based CRM platform Salesforce and has strong partnerships with other software vendors such as Sage, which awarded Kimble the accolade of "Rockstar" status last year.

Co-founder and CMO Mark Robinson said: "We are really pleased with our new office which has tripled in size. It is great to have more space and we are looking forward to entertaining clients on our roof terrace when the weather improves. We are in a perfect location, both for meeting with and supporting our UK-based clients and for easy travel to mainland Europe and North America where many of us spend an increasing amount of time."

