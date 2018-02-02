

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished on a mixed note on Friday as rising bond yields and mixed earnings from top U.S. companies helped induce some caution ahead of the closely-watched U.S. monthly jobs report for January, due later in the day.



Chinese stocks reversed initial losses to end higher as investors looked ahead to the release of January trade and inflation numbers due next week for further clues on the economic outlook.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 15.10 points or 0.44 percent to 3,462.08 but posted its worst weekly loss in 14 months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower in late trade.



Japanese shares fell, dragged down by banks after the Bank of Japan upped bond purchases as part of efforts to prevent bond yields from rising. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 211.58 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 23,274.53 while the broader Topix index closed 0.33 percent lower at 1,864.20.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group all ended down over 1 percent. Kyocera Corp plunged 6.6 percent after slashing its annual profit guidance.



Ricoh jumped 11.3 percent after the imaging and electronics company raised its full-year forecast. Likewise, Kobe Steel soared 5.8 percent after saying it expects to swing back into profit in fiscal 2017.



Australian shares recovered from a weak start to end solidly higher as firmer iron ore and oil prices helped lift mining and energy stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 31.30 points or 0.51 percent to 6,121.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained half a percent to finish at 6,229.80.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos climbed 2-4 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its three-month Brent forecast to $75 and its six-month forecast to $82.50.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between half a percent and 0.8 percent. James Hardie Industries soared 6.8 percent after the building material supplier raised the low end of its full-year operating profit outlook.



Telecom giant Telstra Corp. added 0.8 percent after announcing it would incur an impairment charge of $273 million in its first-half results. Realty stocks fell broadly amid the ongoing sell-off in global bond markets on worries about rising interest rates.



Seoul stocks tumbled amid selling by foreign investors as investors remained on edge on concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark Kospi slumped 43.15 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 2,525.39.



Heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 4.3 percent after a series of downgrades by brokerages. Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.3 percent and Kia Motors rallied 2.6 percent as the Korean won skidded to its lowest level in six weeks.



New Zealand shares closed modestly higher despite weak leads from offshore and other regional markets.



The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index rose 31.42 points or 0.37 percent to 8,415.29 after survey figures from ANZ Bank showed the country's consumer confidence strengthened for the first time in four months in January.



Air New Zealand and Fletcher Building climbed 2-3 percent while Z Energy paced the decliners to end down over 2 percent at $7.41.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was marginally higher after the latest survey from Nikkei showed the country's manufacturing sector swung to expansion in January.



India's Sensex was down as much as 1.5 percent as rising oil prices, fiscal deficit woes and Thursday's by-election results in Rajasthan indicating a massive swing in vote share towards the Congress spooked investors.



Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.3 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end mostly lower despite solid gains by financials as bond yields climbed on expectations of higher interest rates.



A slew of economic reports painted a mostly positive picture of the economy, helping limit overall losses.



The Dow closed up about 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 finished marginally lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.4 percent.



