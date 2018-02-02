Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Global automotive supplier DENSO Corporation today announced its global financial results for the nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018:- Consolidated revenue totaled 3,699.1 billion yen (US$32.7 billion), an 11.7 percent increase from the previous year.- Consolidated operating profit totaled 314.6 billion yen (US$2.8 billion), a 27.1 percent increase from the previous year.- Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 251.3 billion yen (US$2.2 billion), a 31.6 percent increase from the previous year."DENSO's revenue rose due to an increase in vehicle production, as well as sales expansion. In addition, newly consolidated subsidiaries contributed to growth in revenue. DENSO's operating profit also saw an increase due to a rise in production volume and company cost reduction efforts," said Yasushi Matsui, executive director of DENSO Corporation.In Japan, a rise in vehicle production and newly consolidated subsidiaries resulted in an increase in revenue to 2,231.7 billion yen (US$19.7 billion), a 12.6 percent growth from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume and cost reduction efforts, the operating profit totaled 161.1 billion yen (US$1.4 billion), a 50.8 percent improvement from the previous year.In North America, a sales expansion led to a rise in revenue to 840.2 billion yen (US$7.4 billion), a 7.5 percent increase from the previous year. On the other hand, the operating profit totaled 31.2 billion yen (US$0.3 billion), which resulted in a 28.3 percent decrease from the previous year due, which is attributed to increases in depreciation.In Europe, a rise in both vehicle production and sales expansion led to an increase in revenue to 476.8 billion yen (US$4.2 billion), a 14.4 percent increase from the previous year. Due to depreciation increases, operating profit decreased to 14.0 billion yen (US$0.1 billion), a 1.9 percent decrease from the previous year.In Asia, an increase in both vehicle production and sales expansion resulted in an increase in revenue to 973.9 billion yen (US$8.6 billion), a 16.0 percent rise from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume, an operating profit totaled 100.6 billion yen (US$0.9 billion), a 25.0 percent growth from the previous year.In other areas, mainly the South American region, including Brazil and Argentina, revenue totaled 61.5 billion yen (US$0.5 billion), a 31.2 percent increase from the previous year. The operating profit totaled 11.3 billion yen (US$0.1 billion)."After considering our third-quarter financial results, and the latest movement in the foreign exchange markets, we have revised up our full-year financial result forecasts again." said Yasushi Matsui.(Foreign exchange rates used for the full-year are US$= 111 yen, Euro= 128 yen)About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.