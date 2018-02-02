Red Eléctrica is one of a select number of European companies recognised in this year's Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards for excellence in corporate governance.

The Spanish electricity system operator has joined an elite crop of companies chosen as a regional governance champion among its industry peers in the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Awards 2018.

Ethical Boardroom Magazine, the leading journal for global governance issues, recognises the companies who have exhibited exceptional leadership in governance to ensure protection and long-term value for all their stakeholders.

All finalists in this year's Awardshave undergone a thorough analysis of governance factors and extensive scrutiny on governance attributes, such as Board Composition, Board Committees, Shareholder Rights and Transparency.

Red Eléctrica joins companies, such as GKN Plc, Nestlé S.A, and BBVA S.A, in this year's list of outstanding companies in 2018 across industries, including mining, insurance and pharmaceuticals.

Ethical Boardroom Executive Editor Miles Hamilton-Scott said: "Good corporate governance is an essential tool for business performance and the cornerstone of trust between business and society. This year we've been impressed by the number of European companies striving to be leaders in corporate governance."

"Sustainability is a key factor in corporate business and our winners, such as Red Eléctrica, understand this and deserve their accolade for committing to generating confidence and progressing economic and social development."

Information on the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance 2018 Awards can be found at https://ethicalboardroom.com/corporate-governance-winners-2018-europe/ with this year's European winners revealed in the Winter 2018 print edition available to subscribers now.

About Ethical Boardroom Magazine

Ethical Boardroom is a premier, subscription-based magazine and website that is trusted by influencers for delivering in-depth coverage and astute analysis of global governance issues. Ethical Boardroom, published quarterly and distributed to corporate secretaries, general legal counsels and board directors of both publicly traded corporations and large private companies worldwide, is essential reading for those who want to stay ahead of the governance curve.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005026/en/

Contacts:

Ethical Boardroom

Spencer Cameron

spencer@ethicalboard.com

+44(0)207-183-6735