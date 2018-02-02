EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 2, 2018 SHARES



NOKIA CORPORATION: INVALIDATION OF SHARES



Nokia Corporation has invalidated 207 897 644 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on February 2, 2018. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of February 5, 2018.



Identifiers of Nokia Corporation's share:



Trading code: NOKIA ISIN code: FI0009000681 Orderbook id: 24311 Number of shares: 5 631 506 659



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



*************************************************************************



TIEDOTE, 2. HELMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



NOKIA OYJ: OSAKKEIDEN MITÄTÖINTI



Nokia Oyj: on mitätöinyt omia osakkeitaan 207.897.644 kappaletta. Osakemäärän muutos on merkitty kaupparekisteriin 2. helmikuuta 2018. Muutos otetaan huomioon kaupankäynnissä 5. helmikuuta 2018.



Nokia Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NOKIA ISIN-koodi: FI0009000681 id: 24311 Osakemäärä: 5.631.506.659



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260