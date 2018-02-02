Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) on September 21, 2017 has accepted for further processing application for AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" mandatory takeover bid by Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 1.



Offerers:



Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler (date of birth: 27.07.1939.) and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler (date of birth: 28.07.1965.).



Persons acting in concert with the offerers and their relationship with the public company Valmieras Stikla Škiedra in accordance with the information provided in the prospectus:



• P-D Glasseden GmbH Oschatz, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of Leipzig district court, with registration number: HRB 21085, registered on 19.11.2004, legal address: Wellerswalder Weg 17, 04758 Oschatz, Germany. A shareholder of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which is indirectly controlled by Beatrix Preiss-Daimler.



• P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of Dresden district court, with registration number: HRB 17752, registered on 15.10.1999, legal address: Wilsdruffer Strasse 11, 01723 Wilsdruff STT Grumbach, Germany. Shareholder of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which is directly controlled by Beatrix Preiss-Daimler.



• P-D Composites Handels-und Service GmbH, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of Stendal district court, with registration number: HRB 201322, registered on 29.11.1990, legal address: Merseburger Strasse 237, 06130 Halle (Saale), Germany. Shareholder of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which is directly controlled by the offerer Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler.



• CORVALIS GmbH, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of the Bayreuth district court in Germany, with registration number: HRB 4446, registered on 15.02.2007, legal address: Am Anger 7, 95488 Eckersdorf, Germany. Acting in concert with bidders on the basis of mutual agreement.



Offerers together with persons acting in concert with the offerers on the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed (30.01.2018.) owned 91.55% voting shares of the Target company.



The price of one share in prospectus is set at: EUR 3.52



Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting from the mandatory takeover bid offer day.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.