Nets A/S: Shareholders in Nets A/S accept offer from Evergood 5 AS

Company announcement

No. 3/2018



Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful

Shareholders in Nets A/S accept offer from Evergood 5 AS



The voluntary, recommended public takeover offer for Nets A/S ("Nets") by Evergood 5 AS ("Offeror") - communicated to the market in company announcement dated 23 October 2017 (no. 29/2017) and as supplemented on 15 December 2017 as announced in company announcement no. 33/2017 (the "Offer") - expired on 1 February 2018 at 16:00 (CET). Completion of the Offer was among other things conditional on the Offeror owning, or having received, valid acceptances in respect of, more than 90 per cent of the share capital (excluding treasury shares) and voting rights in Nets.

On behalf of the Offeror, Nets hereby publishes the attached announcement of the final result and completion of the Offer. A final count of the number of acceptances from shareholders in Nets shows that the Offeror has received acceptances representing 188,109,435 shares corresponding to approximately 94.1 per cent of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nets (excluding treasury shares).

Inge Hansen, Chairman of Nets said: "I am pleased with the fact that a clear majority of Nets' shareholders have accepted the offer from Hellman & Friedman as recommended by the Board of Directors of Nets. I believe Hellman & Friedman is a responsible, growth-oriented owner who will be able to take a long-term strategic approach to the development of Nets to the benefit of all of our many stakeholders."

The Offeror has informed Nets that the Offer will continue to Completion and be settled in cash with the last expected trading day for settlement being 7 February 2018.

Following completion and settlement of the Offer, Evergood 5 AS will initiate a compulsory redemption of shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Nets and procure that Nets applies for a delisting of Nets shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications, at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)

For investor and analyst enquiries:

Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)

Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

Attachments

Final result announcement from Evergood 5 AS

Endelig resultat meddelelse fra Evergood 5 AS





Announcement - Final Result of Offer (Danish) (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2165446/833306.pdf)

Announcement - Final Result of Offer (English) (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2165446/833305.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

