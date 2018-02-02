St. Modwen on Friday said it had completed the sale of its leasehold interest in student accommodation at Swansea University Bay Campus for £87.3m to University Partnerships Programme. The assets that have been sold comprise St. Modwen's interests in the completed student accommodation buildings, including ancillary commercial leases. The sale is by way of a disposal of the entire issued share capital of St. Modwen Properties VIII S.à.r.l. and St. Modwen (SAC 2) Limited and certain freehold ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...