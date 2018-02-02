Drug maker AstraZeneca reported total revenue down 2% last year and core earnings per share down just 1%, having a year ago feared a fall in the mid-teens, but news of a US lawsuit rained on the parade somewhat. Chief executive Pascal Soriot reaffirmed the board's commitment to the progressive dividend policy though the full year dividend was kept at $2.80 with the declaration of a second interim dividend of $1.90 per share. He said: "AstraZeneca's revenues improved over the course of the year, ...

