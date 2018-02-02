FTSE 250 engineering group Meggitt has received a $26m contract to provide thermal management systems to General Dynamics Land Systems for its main battle tank, the M1 Abrams. Meggitt said this supports the recent award from the US government to GDLS for the upgrade of 786 M1 Abrams for the US Army and foreign military sales contracts. Meggitt has produced over 2,400 thermal management systems for the M1 Abrams, which is an important platform for the US Army and a number of FMS programmes. ...

