

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, IHS Markit releases UK construction PMI for January. The indicator is forecast to drop slightly to 52.0 in January from 52.2 in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the franc, it rose against the euro. The franc held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 0.8782 against the euro, 1.3200 against the franc, 1.4223 against the greenback and 156.19 against the yen.



