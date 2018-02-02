

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly lower on Friday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and the U.S. government bond sell-off entered a second session on optimism over global growth and rising expectations of inflation.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points or 0.22 percent at 7,474 in opening deals after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Cobham shares dropped 1.5 percent. The aerospace and defense supplier has agreed to divest its test and measurement businesses to a U.S. buyer.



Telecom giant BT Group tumbled 5 percent on reporting a drop in quarterly revenue and earnings.



AstraZeneca declined 1.7 percent after it reported a fall in 2017 revenues on lower product sales.



Capita soared 8.6 percent on bargain hunting after tumbling to a 20-year low on Thursday.



Resources company Vedanta Resources rose 0.8 percent after reporting a 21 percent increase in its fiscal third-quarter earnings.



Oil industry engineer Wood Group jumped 3.5 percent on saying it would book a one-off cash credit for the 2017 calendar year as a result of recent U.S. tax changes.



Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial rallied 5.5 percent after naming a new CEO.



