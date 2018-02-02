Reem Acra Presents Her 2019 Collection at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

BARCELONA, Spain, February 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

April 23 to 29, 2018

http://www.barcelonabridalweek.com

Born in Lebanon and living in New York, Reem Acra is one of the most prominent bridal and eveningwear designers in the world. Responsible for the look of international celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez, Acra will participate in this year's Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. The event will take place April 23 to 29 at the Barcelona Montjuïc de Fira venue. Ms. Acra will present her spring 2019 bridal collection at Barcelona Bridal Night, the gala event of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636096/Barcelona_Bridal_Fashion_Week_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636127/Fira_de_Barcelona.jpg )

Discovered by a fashion editor while studying at the American University of Beirut, Acra decided to dedicate herself to design and continued her education at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and later at the École Supérieure des Arts et techniques de la Mode (ESMOD) in Paris, France.

In 1997 she launched the Reem Acra New York brand, and in 2001 her ready to wear line. Since then, members of royalty, heads of state, and celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, and Halle Berry have worn her designs on the red carpets of the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes, among other events. Her carefully crafted creations, of delicate lines and impeccable embroideries, are sold in the most exclusive stores in the world, such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States, as well as more than 20 countries.

"I am thrilled to show my Spring 2019 bridal collection in Barcelona, a place of beauty and culture like the women who embody my designs," says Acra. The fashion show, which will present a total of 30 outfits, will take place during the hall's gala evening on April 25.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, organized by Fira de Barcelona, thus continues its strategy for reinforcing its brands and contents at an international level, and for attracting creators, companies, and purchasers from the main bridal fashion global markets.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is preparing its first major and most international edition with the fashion shows of some 25 wedding and gala fashion companies, and with the presence -according to projections- of more than 300 exhibitors, 60% of them international exhibitors, who will show the 2019 collections to purchasers, media, and guests from all over the world.

