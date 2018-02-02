F-Secure Corporation,Investor News, 2 February 2018, 12.00 a.m. (EET)



F-Secure Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2017 on Friday, 9 February 2017 at around 9.00 a.m. (EET).



A news conference for analysts and media will be held (in Finnish) at the company's headquarters (address: Tammasaarenkatu 7, 00180 Helsinki) on the same day at 09.30-10.30 a.m. (EET).



A webcast will be held (in English) at 15.00 p.m. (EET ).



-- To participate in the online meeting, please click on the link: https://meet.f-secure.com/tapio.pesola/GJNN0T7Z -- To participate via phone, please dial in to +358975110100. The conference ID is 8103472.



The material will be available at the company's website before the call begins: www.f-secure.com/investors.



Additional information:



Tapio Pesola, IR Manager investor-relations@f-secure.com +358 44 373 4693