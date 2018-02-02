Budget airline Ryanair has reported a 6% rise in January traffic as the load factor ticked higher. Traffic last month jumped to 9.3m from 8.8m in January 2017, while the load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - edged up to 91% from 90%. Meanwhile, rolling annual traffic to January grew 9% to 129m customers. Earlier this week, Ryanair agreed to recognise the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) to represent all of its employed pilots in the UK, marking a historic turnaround for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...