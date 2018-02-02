In the first 2018 round for solar rebates, funds were allocated in just nine minutes. More than two thirds of the selected projects included a storage solution.Although the Slovak solar market has been growing at a very slow pace over the past four years, the interest of homeowners for solar energy solutions remains strong, as is evident in the response to the latest round of the eastern European country's Green Houses Program (Zelená domácnostiam) rebate scheme for small-size solar and renewables installations. According to the Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA), all of the funds for ...

