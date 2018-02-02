Solar Philippines has offered to provide continuous PV-generated electricity to power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) at a rate of PHP 2.99 ($0.058)/kWh.The Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer submitted the offer after Meralco asked power suppliers to challenge First NatGas Power's unsolicited proposal to supply it with 414 MW of generating capacity from a gas power plant it operates on the island of Luzon in San Gabriel, La Union province. Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings said it would pair its solar panels with an unspecified battery storage solution ...

