02.02.2018
PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF' or the "Company')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dealing by a Director
2 February 2018

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 1 February 2018, the Company was notified that Richard Pavry (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased 16,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares') on 1 February 2018 at a price of £2.4175 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr. Pavry holds 40,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.07753% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company, (excluding Treasury Shares).

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736


© 2018 PR Newswire