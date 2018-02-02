

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Producer prices climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 2.8 percent rise in November. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 2.3 percent.



Moreover, this was the weakest PPI inflation since July, when prices had grown 2.0 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation moderated to 1.9 percent in December from 2.1 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from November, when it rose by 0.6 percent. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



In the EU28, producer prices increased 2.4 percent annually and by 0.1 percent monthly in December.



The average industrial producer prices for the year 2017, compared with 2016, increased by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 3.4 percent in the EU28.



