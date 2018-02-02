FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group'), a leading transport operator in the UK and North America, today announces the appointment of David Robbie as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, with effect from 2 February 2018.

David brings a wealth of financial, accounting, strategic and corporate finance experience and skills to the Board. He was Finance Director of Rexam PLC from 2005 until its acquisition by Ball Corporation in 2016. Prior to his role at Rexam, David served in senior finance roles at BTR plc before becoming Group Finance Director at CMG plc in 2000 and then Chief Financial Officer at Royal P&O Nedlloyd N.V. in 2004. He served as a Non-Executive Director of the BBC between 2006 and 2010 and as Chairman of their Audit Committee. David qualified as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG.

Commenting on today's announcement, FirstGroup Chairman Wolfhart Hauser said:

"I am delighted to welcome David to the Board of FirstGroup and I am confident that his significant experience across a range of sectors will be of immense value to the Board.'

As previously announced, following David Robbie's appointment, Richard Adam is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Alison Kay, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Notes

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading transport operator in the UK and North America. With £5.7 billion in revenues and more than 100,000 employees, we transported around two billion passengers last year. Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of student transportation with a fleet of more than 40,000 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coach services. In the UK, FirstGroup is one of Britain's largest bus operators, transporting 1.6 million passengers a day, and we are one of the country's most experienced passenger rail operators, running three franchises - Great Western Railway (GWR), South Western Railway (SWR) and TransPennine Express - and one open access service, Hull Trains.

Our vision is to provide solutions for an increasingly congested world... keeping people moving and communities prospering.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.