Live demonstration of world's first USB 3-2-1 DisplayPort 4Kp60 4:4:4 video extension over single CAT 6a cable at intoPIX's stand 10-H120 from February 6-9th at the RAI Amsterdam

ISE 2018 Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology and intoPIX, an innovative provider of video compression technology, announced today that intoPIX will showcase a live demonstration of Icron's Maverick KVM platform with ExtremeUSB-C extension technology during the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 show at the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands, February 6th through 9th.

The innovative Maverick KVM platform is the world's first integrated extension solution combining Icron's proprietary ExtremeUSB-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 2.0/1.1 extension technology with TICO lightweight video compression from technology partner intoPIX. TICO enables 10 Gbps extension of Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4Kp60 4:4:4 video and all type USB peripherals over a single CAT 6a cable up to 100 meters.

In addition to UHD 4Kp60 video and USB extension, the Maverick includes the ExtremeUSB-C suite of features such as transparent USB extension supporting USB 3, 2 and 1, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS.

"Our TICO technology pushes the boundaries of video compression to provide state-of-the-art lossless 4Kp60 video quality, without giving in on latency," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales at intoPIX. "Coupling TICO with ExtremeUSB-C technology turns Icron's Maverick platform into a unique and powerful 4K USB 3.1 extension solution specifically designed for ProAV, broadcast, medical and industrial applications."

"Maverick combines Icron's USB 3-2-1 extension capabilities with UHD video using TICO lightweight compression from intoPIX resulting in a USB and video extension solution unlike any other product available in today's market at a competitive price," said Tom Schultz, Product Manager at Icron.

"Maverick is truly a breakthrough platform that will soon be available for OEM customers to customize for their own solutions."

ISE attendees are encouraged to visit intoPIX's show stand 10-H120 to see the live Maverick demo from February 6th through 9th.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a technology provider of innovative compression, image processing, and security solutions to professional audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience to improve communications and have developed FPGA ASIC IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, and video over IP and hardware enforcement. www.intopix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005199/en/

Contacts:

intoPIX

Raiffa Lanove, +3210238470

press@intopix.com