Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed a contract with Naujasis Uzupis UAB for construction of a complex of apartment buildings at Aukstaiciu Str. 10, Vilnius. The total area of the buildings is approximately 16,000 square meters. Completion of the project is scheduled within 18 months.



More information: Dalius Gesevicius



Managing Director Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503