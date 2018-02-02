U.K. battery distributor DBS and China's Leoch creach new company DBS Leoch to pursue new battery market opportunities. Sum of agreement undisclosed, but it is understood partnership will deliver positive sales boosts for both firms.Chinese battery manufacturer Leoch has announced an agreement to invest in DBS Energy, a leading British battery specialist. A result of the agreement is the formation of a new company, DBS Leoch, which will be given the opportunity to grow significantly and could become one of the leading suppliers of batteries to industrial sectors in the U.K. Leoch did not disclose ...

