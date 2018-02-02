RhythmOne, the online advertising firm, has acquired digital video brand YuMe in a deal worth around $185m. The company said it had paid YuMe shareholders $1.70 and 0.7325 ordinary shares of RhythmOne in exchange for each share of YuMe's common stock. A total of 26,122,530 YuMe shares, representing around 74% of YuMe's stock, were tendered by the 1 February deadline. Chief executive Ted Hastings said: "We are glad to welcome YuMe into the RhythmOne family. "In addition to a tenured leadership ...

