First year of the LCV offensive in the region

Groupe PSA sold more than 44,000 LCVs in Latin America, up 13%

This reflects the focused attention given to this market by the Group, which also boasts record-high sales and market leadership in Europe, with a market share of 20.2% in 2017

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) broke its own sales record in Latin America in 2017, the first year that the offensive of the Push to Pass Plan was staged on the LCV market. A total of 44,000 units were sold during the period, up 13% on 2016.

The 2017 launches boosted the Group's performance significantly. The Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy, assembled in Uruguay in partnership with Nordex and launched in Brazil and Argentina in the second half of 2017, are key components in the Group's campaign this year. Other growth drivers for the Group were the Argentinian launch of the new European-manufactured Jumper and Boxer models and the outstanding performance delivered by Peugeot Partner in Brazil, where volumes have tripled since 2016.

This offensive also owes its success to the hard work of the Peugeot and Citroën brands and their dealer networks, which have tailored their sales approach to customers' needs in this segment. "Having top-of-the-line products is no longer enough," said Fréderic Chapuis, Groupe PSA's LCV Vice-President in Latin America. "We must also have strong brands that are attuned to customers' needs and allied with performant dealer networks.The Peugeot Total Care Pro and Compromisso Citroën Pro programmes reflect our commitment to offering our BtoB customers high-quality sales and after-sales servicesThis is a key factor that sets us apart, as demonstrated by the outstanding performance delivered last year."

On the strength of its success in 2017, the Group projects that LCV sales will increase in Latin America in 2018. "We are aiming for growth of over 20% compared with 2017.We are set to launch several major models that will enable us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of compact, medium and large-sized utility vehicles across all our markets in the region.Lastly, we are going to develop our networks further by adding new specialised sales outlets for BtoB customers and fleets.As the leader in the LCV segment in Europe, we are strategically pursuing a similar path in Latin America," Frédéric Chapuis said.

In 2017, Groupe PSA record high achievement of selling 476,500 units worldwide, up 15% on the prior year. This figure climbs to 658,000 units when passenger car models such as Peugeot Traveller and Citroën SpaceTourer are factored in. The Peugeot and Citroën brands strengthened the Group's leadership status in Europe, where its market share in light commercial vehicles grew to 20.2% (1.3 point market share gain). The Group also captured more than 50% of the LCV market's growth in Europe with the success of the new Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy models.

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005211/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Groupe PSA

+ 33 6 61 93 29 36

psa-presse@mpsa.com