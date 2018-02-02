To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 2 February 2018





Company Announcement number 10/2018 - 2 February 2018



Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction



Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 April 2018.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



