Michele Marin Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer for LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate has appointed Mr. Michele Marin as the new CFO of LimaCorporate effective 1st of March 2018. He will replace Giorgio Negri, Interim CFO, previously announced in 2017.

After having earned a Business Degree from the Ca' Foscari University of Venice, Michele started his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in 1995 and worked in different multinational companies until becoming CFO for Salmoiraghi & ViganÃ², the Italy-based optical retailer, in 2013. Following the acquisition of the company by Luxottica, he assumed to the role of Chief Accounting Officer for Luxottica in April 2017.

As CFO for LimaCorporate, Michele will be responsible for the Global Finance, Controlling, IT departments as well as Legal and Compliance. He will become a member of the Italian Board of Directors of LimaCorporate.

"I am excited Michele will join Lima starting March as new Chief Financial Officer. He will be a strong addition to the management team based on his vast experience as CFO," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of LimaCorporate. "On behalf of all employees, I would like to welcome Michele," concluded Luigi Ferrari.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive orthopedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

