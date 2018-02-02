

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased in December, after declining sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Industrial production advanced a seasonally-adjusted 3.1 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 9.7 percent fall in November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.4 percent in December, following a 11.8 percent plunge in the previous month.



At the same time, industrial turnover surged 15.5 percent annually in December, while it declined 6.8 percent from a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX