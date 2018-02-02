

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA reported that a total of 44,000 units were sold in Latin America in 2017, up 13% on 2016. The 2017 launches boosted the Group's performance significantly. In 2017, Groupe PSA sold 476,500 units worldwide, up 15% on the prior year. The Group also captured more than 50% of the LCV market's growth in Europe with the success of the new Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy models.



The Group projects that LCV sales will increase in Latin America in 2018. 'We are aiming for growth of over 20% compared with 2017. We are set to launch several major models that will enable us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of compact, medium and large-sized utility vehicles across all our markets in the region. We are going to develop our networks further by adding new specialised sales outlets for BtoB customers and fleets. As the leader in the LCV segment in Europe, we are strategically pursuing a similar path in Latin America,' said, Frédéric Chapuis, , Groupe PSA's LCV Vice-President in Latin America.



