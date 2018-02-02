Vedanta Resources posted its production and financial results for its third quarter on Friday, with refined zinc-lead metal production at Zinc India up 7% quarter-on-quarter at 245kt. The FTSE 250 company said the operation was on track for a ramp up to 1.2mt by the 2020 financial year. At Zinc International, Vedanta recorded "strong" production of 47kt at Black Mountain and Skorpion in the three months to 31 December, adding that the Gamsberg project was on track for first production in ...

