sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,67 Euro		-1,52
-1,40 %
WKN: 897933 ISIN: US5184391044 Ticker-Symbol: ELAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,02
111,97
14:21
108,83
110,66
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC106,67-1,40 %