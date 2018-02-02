

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $573 million, or $1.52 per share. This was up from $454 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $3.74 billion. This was up from $3.21 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $573 Mln. vs. $454 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.2% -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.04 Full year EPS guidance: $4.27 - $4.32



