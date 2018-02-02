

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.67 billion, or $0.98 per share. This was up from $2.47 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $10.43 billion. This was up from $10.12 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.67 Bln. vs. $2.47 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $10.43 Bln vs. $10.12 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.08 - $4.23 Full year revenue guidance: $41.2 - $42.7 Bln



