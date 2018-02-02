

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $280.43 million, or $2.70 per share. This was higher than $225.68 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $1.24 billion. This was up from $1.02 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $280.43 Mln. vs. $225.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $2.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.6%



