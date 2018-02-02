

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for fremanezumab, an anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide antibody for the prevention of episodic and chronic migraine in adults.



The MAA includes data from the HALO clinical trial program, which enrolled more than 2,000 patients with episodic migraine and chronic migraine, evaluating both quarterly and monthly dosing regimens, in which fremanezumab achieved statistically significant results across all trial endpoints.



