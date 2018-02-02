

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) raised its outlook for fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings as well as net sales growth.



For the third quarter, Estee Lauder projects net sales to increase between 12 percent and 13 percent versus the prior-year period, and also increase between 9 percent and 10 percent in constant currency. The company also forecast reported net earnings per share between $0.89 and $0.92, and adjusted earnings between $1.02 and $1.04 per share.



The Street expects earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.12 billion.



For fiscal 2018, Estee Lauder now forecasts net sales to increase between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent on a reported basis, and between 10 percent and 11 percent in constant currency. Earlier, the company forecast net sales to increase between 10 percent and 11 percent on a reported basis, and between 8 percent and 9 percent in constant currency.



The company now expects full-year reported net earnings between $2.79 and $2.88 per share, and adjusted earnings, or net earnings per share before charges associated with restructuring and other activities as well as the impact of the TCJA provisional charges, to be between $4.27 and $4.32.



Previously, the company projected full-year reported net earnings between $3.77 and $3.88 per share, and adjusted earnings between $4.04 and $4.12 per share.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $4.18 per share for the year on revenues of $13.16 billion. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



