Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Alaska Air's Operating Revenues Surged 29%; EPS More Than Tripled

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Alaska Air's total operating revenues surged 29% to $1.962 billion compared to $1.52 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.961 billion.

During Q4 2017, Alaska Air's passenger revenues surged 32% to $1.70 billion on a y-o-y basis, largely enabled by the Company's acquisition of Virgin America in December 2016.

For the full year FY17, Alaska Air's total operating revenues rose 34% to $7.93 billion compared to $5.93 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Alaska Air's cost per available seat miles (CASM), excluding fuel and special items, was $0.864 compared to $0.845 for Q4 2016. The Company's passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) fell to $0.107 in the reported quarter compared to $0.110 in the year ago same period. Alaska Air's load factor was down by 1.1% to 83.4% in Q4 2017 compared to 84.5% in Q4 2016.

Alaska Air reported a GAAP net income of $367 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $114 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Excluding the impact of merger-related costs, the special income tax benefit, and the mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $103 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the reported quarter versus $193 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in the year earlier comparable quarter. Alaska Air's earnings were in-line with Wall Street's expectations of $0.83 per share.

Alaska Air posted a GAAP net income of $1.03 billion in FY17 compared to $814 million in FY16. Excluding the impact of merger-related costs, the special income tax benefit, and the mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $823 million, or $6.64 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $911 million, or $7.32 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Alaska Air generated approximately $1.6 billion of operating cash flow, and used approximately $1.0 billion for capital expenditure, resulting in approximately $547 million of free cash flow.

As of December 31, 2017, Alaska Air held $1.6 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities. The Company reduced its debt-to-capitalization ratio to 51% as of December 31, 2017, compared to 59% as of December 31, 2016. Alaska Air repurchased a total of 981,277 shares of common stock for approximately $75 million in FY17.

On January 25, 2018, Alaska Air announced a 7% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.32 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 08, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of February 20, 2018. This is the fifth time the Company has raised the dividend since initiating the quarterly dividend in July 2013, with a cumulative increase of 220% in this period.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Alaska Air Group's stock dropped 2.51%, ending the trading session at $64.08.

Volume traded for the day: 2.45 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.18 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Alaska Air Group's market cap was at $7.89 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.73.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Regional Airlines industry.

