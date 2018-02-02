Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Airgain Announces Partnership with McLaren; Set to Explore the Connected Vehicles Segment

Stock Monitor: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Post Earnings Reporting

The Partnership

The collaboration between the two Companies extends to the broader business, including McLaren Applied Technologies, as the organizations dive into co-creation of wireless connectivity solutions. Airgain stated that it would contribute to the performance of McLaren Racing through integration technology on-car, off-car, and at the McLaren Technology Centre.

Airgain views this announcement as a step to expand its portfolio where Airgain's expertise will enable the McLaren team to enhance its wireless connectivity capabilities, aiding its performance both on and off the track. The Company added that it would leverage the platform co-created with McLaren, and further develop engineering solutions to solve future challenges.

McLaren stated that the technology being pioneered by Airgain is the leading way in high performance wireless connectivity, both in the automotive industry and the enterprise and home environments. Airgain currently partners with and supplies to some of the world's largest blue chip brands. The Company's expertise in design and integration of high performance embedded antenna technology will help create real performance benefits, both on and off the track, for both the Companies.

This announcement comes at the heels of the recent hype around connected cars, where Airgain has a crucial role to play in the connected vehicle market by delivering antenna technology in support of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications. The Company has a portfolio of connectivity solutions and years of experience in developing antenna applications for government, public safety, and enterprise applications.

Airgain recently announced membership of 5GAA, underlining its commitment to the research and development of new advanced solutions for the connected car, and contribute to defining the new connectivity landscape and revolutionizing the transportation world, as we know of it today.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on January 23, 2018, Airgain introduced the new M2Max product line for external M2M antennas designed to deliver robust high performance wireless connectivity for M2M applications for the current hyper-connected world. According to the Company, including indoor and outdoor antenna solutions, the M2Max product line was available in a number of compact form factors designed to support a wide range of fixed and mobile asset installations.

Prior to the announcement, on January 09, 2018, Airgain announced that it was selected by the leading manufacturer of LoRaWAN Internet of Things Gateways, TEKTELIC Communications, as its antenna technology partner for its Carrier Grade LoRa antenna connectivity solutions. The Airgain antenna technology coupled with TEKTELIC's Carrier Grade LoRaWAN Gateways and Sensors, would enable high scalability and rapid network deployment, very long lifecycle, and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Airgain's stock slightly declined 0.82%, ending the trading session at $9.70.

Volume traded for the day: 32.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.98%; previous three-month period - up 11.24%; and year-to-date - up 7.90%

After yesterday's close, Airgain's market cap was at $92.73 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 56.73.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors