Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Sensient Technologies Raised Dividend for Six Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 05, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 02, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 02, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SXT:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SXT

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On January 26, 2018, Sensient Technologies' Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.33 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 01, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 06, 2018.

Sensient Technologies' indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.81% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.22% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for six years in a row. On October 19, 2017, Sensient Technologies' Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to $0.33 per share.

Dividend Insight

Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.39 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Sensient Technologies is forecasted to report earnings of $3.75 per share for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.32 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Sensient Technologies' cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.65 million compared to $23.51 million as on September 30, 2016. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities operating activities was $48.3 million compared to $49.7 million in the year ago corresponding period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Earnings Announcement

On January 26, 2018, Sensient Technologies announced that it will hold its conference call to discuss Q4 2017 and year end results at 10:00 a.m. CST on February 09, 2018.

About Sensient Technologies Corp.

Sensient Technologies is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and fragrances. The Company employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company's customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world's best-known brands.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Sensient Technologies' stock marginally climbed 0.78%, ending the trading session at $72.41.

Volume traded for the day: 731.21 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 238.61 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Sensient Technologies' market cap was at $3.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.85.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors