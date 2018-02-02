Active-Investors: Wired News - Seattle Genetics to Acquire Cascadian Therapeutics

Stock Monitor: Cascadian Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Terms and Conditions for the Agreement

As per the agreement, Seattle Genetics will initiate a tender offer on or around February 08, 2018, to acquire all outstanding common stock of Cascadian Therapeutics for $10 per share in cash. This implies a 69% premium on the closing price of Cascadian Therapeutics' common stock, as on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, and a 139% premium on its 30-day volume weighted average stock price.

However, this tender stock is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Cascadian Therapeutics' common stock, on a fully diluted basis. Besides, it is also subject to expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

And subsequent to closing of this tender offer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle Genetics will merge with and into Cascadian Therapeutics. Each share of Cascadian Therapeutics' common stock that has not been tendered would get the right to receive the same $10 per share in cash.

Agreement Will Enhance Seattle Genetics' Portfolio of Solid Tumor Programs

The most advanced program of Cascadian Therapeutics, tucatinib, is an investigational oral, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is highly selective for HER2, which is a growth factor receptor overexpressed in multiple cancers, such as breast, colorectal, ovarian and gastric. At present, Tucatinib is being evaluated in a randomized global pivotal trial called HER2CLIMB for patients with HER2-positive (HER2+) metastatic breast cancer, including patients with or without brain metastases. It has been assessed as a single agent as well as in combination with chemotherapy and other HER2-directed agents such as Herceptin® (trastuzumab) and Kadcyla® (trastuzumab emtansine). Results from the phase 1b trials proved that the combination of tucatinib, capecitabine and trastuzumab was generally well tolerated and exhibited clinical activity in patients with as well as without brain metastases.

The acquisition of Cascadian Therapeutics would provide Seattle Genetics access to tucatinib and global rights to pivotal phase-2 Program in development for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. Tucatinib would complement its existing pipeline of targeted cancer therapies. It would provide a third late-stage opportunity for a commercial product in solid tumors and enhance the Company's global efforts in breast cancer. Moreover, the agreement also creates an opportunity to leverage Seattle Genetics' broad expertise and resources to develop the tucatinib program for patients. In fact, tucatinib has opportunities in not just breast cancer but also in other tumor types, such as HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer. Looking forward, Seattle Genetics intends to continue the momentum of the tucatinib development program.

Agreement Will Help Cascadian Therapeutics Realize Pull Potential of Tucatinib

Scott D. Myers, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascadian Therapeutics, believes that Seattle Genetics has the development and commercial capabilities as well as other resources required to fully realize the potential of tucatinib as a new best-in-class treatment option for metastatic breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and potentially for other indications.

Transaction Financing and Closing

The Board of Directors of both companies has unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

For the purpose of the transaction, Seattle Genetics has secured a financing commitment of $400 million from Barclays and JPMorgan-Chase Bank whereas the remaining consideration will be provided from existing cash on hand.

Seattle Reports Preliminary Financial Results for 2017

Separately, Seattle Genetics also reported preliminary unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, was in the range of $128 million to $130 million while total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017, was in the range of $481 million to $483 million. Net revenues increased from comparable period of 2016 mainly due to increased net sales of ADCETRIS. The increased sales of ADCETRIS were mostly due to an growth in sales volume and, to a lesser extent, due to price increases. Seattle Genetics had about $413 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as on December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Seattle Genetics' stock advanced 7.36%, ending the trading session at $56.15.

Volume traded for the day: 5.87 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 939.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.04%; previous six-month period - up 15.77%; and year-to-date - up 4.95%

After yesterday's close, Seattle Genetics' market cap was at $8.01 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

