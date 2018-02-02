Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Sage Therapeutics Declared Positive Results from Phase-1/2 Clinical Trial of SAGE-217 in Treatment of Insomnia

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAGE as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 31, 2018, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company announced positive results from a Phase-1/2 clinical study evaluating SAGE-217 in the treatment of patients suffering from insomnia. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

SAGE-217 Met Primary Endpoint of Improved Sleep Efficiency

A 5-hour phase advance model of insomnia using polysomnography was used in the Phase-1/2, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. A single dose of SAGE-217, either 30 mg or 45 mg, was administered to approximately 45 healthy adult volunteers, on three separate visits. It significantly improved sleep efficiency (SE), the primary endpoint of the trial, to a median of 85% and 88%, respectively, compared with a median SE of 73% for placebo.

SAGE-217 also demonstrated statistically significant improvements in total sleep time as well as sleep maintenance as measured by time spent awake after sleep onset. There was not a significant impact on sleep onset in this model as measured by latency to persistent sleep. SAGE-217 was generally well tolerated, with mild adverse events (AEs). There were no serious AEs or AEs leading to discontinuation.

Findings Support Potential of SAGE-217 Across Various Psychiatric and Neurological Disorders

Jeff Jonas, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sage, explained that the Company's work with the GABA mechanism identified an opportunity to develop a potential solution for the treatment of sleep dysfunction. He also added that the findings from Phase-1/2 clinical trial support the unique potential of SAGE-217 across a variety of psychiatric and neurological disorders with unifying focus on related symptoms, including disorders of mood, sleep, and motor function.

The Company expects to initiate clinical development of SAGE-217 in disorders of sleep in 2018.

Sage Reported Positive Results from Phase 2 Placebo-Controlled Trial of SAGE-217 in MDD

On December 07, 2017, the Company announced positive top-line results from the Phase-2 clinical trial of SAGE-217 in the treatment of 89 adult patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder (MDD). In the trial, treatment for 14 days with SAGE-217 was associated with a statistically significant mean reduction in the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D). Statistically significant improvements were observed in the HAM-D compared to placebo. SAGE-217 was generally well-tolerated with no serious or severe adverse events.

About Insomnia

Insomnia is difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep even when a person has the chance to do so. Insomnia can be caused by psychiatric and medical conditions, unhealthy sleep habits, specific substances, and/or certain biological factors. Insomnia commonly leads to daytime sleepiness, lethargy, and a general feeling of being unwell, both mentally and physically. Mood swings, irritability, and anxiety are common associated symptoms.

About SAGE-217

SAGE-217 is a novel, selective, next generation GABAA positive allosteric modulator, that targets synaptic and extrasynaptic GABA receptors and has a pharmacokinetic profile intended for daily oral dosing. The GABA system, the major inhibitory signaling pathway in the brain and central nervous system (CNS), plays a key role in regulating CNS function. Sage Therapeutics is initially developing SAGE-217 as a once-daily, oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders, including MDD, Parkinson's disease, and sleep disorders.

About Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company has a portfolio of novel product candidates targeting critical CNS receptor systems, GABA and NMDA.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Sage Therapeutics' stock climbed 1.33%, ending the trading session at $192.33.

Volume traded for the day: 297.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.40%; previous three-month period - up 203.93%; past twelve-month period - up 306.19%; and year-to-date - up 16.77%

After yesterday's close, Sage Therapeutics' market cap was at $7.88 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

