Active-Investors: Wired News - Outfront Media Gets New Bus Advertising Contract From LACMTA

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OUT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 31, 2018, the Company, which is one of the largest out-of-home media Companies in the US, declared that it has been awarded a new 10-year contract to sell advertising on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority ("LACMTA") Metro Bus system. The contract is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Outfront Media most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OUT

Outfront Media's Relationship with LACMTA

Outfront Media has had a long-standing relationship with LACMTA. Previously, on March 08, 2016, LACMTA had allowed Outfront Media's licenses to continue selling and displaying advertising on LACMTA Metro buses and Metro rail stations and cars until December 31, 2017. Besides, LACMTA also authorized Outfront Media to expand its existing Metro Rail 2-sheet ad panel business, which was earlier only on Metro's Red/Purple lines, to include the Expo, Gold, Blue, and Green Lines.

Outfront Media's existing contract with LACMTA expired on December 31, 2017. At present, the Company is operating under an extension. Although the Company has got a new contract for the bus system, it has not yet been given any new contract to sell advertising on the LACMTA Metro Rail system. The Company generated advertising revenues of approximately $3.1 million from the rail portion of the contract for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Outfront Media Offers Smart Advertising Solutions for Bus and Rail

Outfront Media connects brands with consumers through its large and diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America.

Its ON Smart Media platform is a cloud-based, app-driven ecosystem that combines hardware, software, content, and data to deliver relevant and engaging messages at a never-seen-before-scale out of home. It brings together the visual impact of outdoor with the dynamism of digital smart billboards. Its new intelligent and connected inventory is changing the way content is being delivered in the physical world.

Outfront Media makes an impact on commuters and residents in major metro areas through its transit advertising in bus and rail. In fact, Outfront Media is the largest provider of transit advertising, and currently sells advertising for transit authorities in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, and Miami.

Outfront Media's Recent Agreement with New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

On September 27, 2017, Outfront Media announced that the Board of Directors of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has awarded it with the advertising and communications concession agreements for subway, commuter rail and buses, as well as billboards. This contract was also subject to the execution of definitive agreements.

This award will extend Outfront Media's successful, long-term public-private partnership with the MTA. Alongside, it will also create new opportunities for the MTA to provide real-time and intelligent communications to its customers and generate advertising revenue.

Outfront Media To Share Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Results On February 27, 2018

On January 22, 2018, Outfront Media announced that it would report results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, on February 27, 2018, after market close.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Outfront Media's stock was marginally up 0.36%, ending the trading session at $22.48.

Volume traded for the day: 838.84 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 815.16 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 1.12%;

After yesterday's close, Outfront Media's market cap was at $3.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.89.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.41%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Marketing Services industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors