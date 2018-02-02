

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Friday reported a surge in fourth quarter net profit to $4443.87 million from $182.08 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $4.27, up from $1.78 in the previous week. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.70 per share.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.61 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Net revenue for the quarter climbed to $1.226 billion from $1.010 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $1.24 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year 2018, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.88 to $11.20 per share. Street expectation for the year is $10.28 per share.



For the first quarter adjusted earnings is expected to be $2.44 to $2.50 per share, while analysts projects $2.31 per share.



Brian Jellison, chairman, president and CEO said, 'Our strong organic revenue growth was enhanced by contributions from our large 2016 software acquisitions, Deltek and ConstructConnect, which exceeded our initial revenue and cash flow expectations for the year.'



