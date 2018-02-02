Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new supplier identification and profiling study on the metal industry. The client, a prominent ferrous metals supplier, wanted to recognize the critical criteria to measure the potential suppliers and identify suppliers that meet quality and service-level requirements. The client wanted to find out ways to engage with the best suppliers and compare their performance against each other.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005235/en/

Infiniti's Supplier Identification and Profiling Solution Assists a Prominent Ferrous Metals Supplier to Reduce Maverick Spend. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the supplier identification and profiling professionals at Infiniti, "A dependable supply identification solution concentrates on managing off-shore sourcing by recognizing the cost structures involved in the supply chain process."

In the past few years, factors like the disruptive forces of technology, the danger of new entrants, and political change have started reforming the metal industry. Major organizations in the metals space are investing highly in technologies to drive efficiencies, automate operations, and advance the quality of the products offered.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to maintain consistency in their product offerings. The client was able to understand the possible bottlenecks regarding purchasing overlaps and prices.

This supplier identification and profiling solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the current suppliers and their characteristics

Understand the pricing models

To read more, request a free proposal

This supplier identification and profiling solution provided predictive insights on:

Creating a SWOT analysis to profile the most prominent suppliers

Comparing performance against their counterparts

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete supplier identification and profiling study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/ferrous-metals-supplier-identification

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005235/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us